What is HC Wainwright’s Estimate for HIVE Q1 Earnings?

HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:HIVE – Free Report) – Equities researchers at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 EPS estimates for shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, November 14th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $8.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HIVE Digital Technologies’ current full-year earnings is ($0.28) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for HIVE Digital Technologies’ Q2 2026 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.04 EPS.
HIVE Digital Technologies (NASDAQ:HIVE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.03. HIVE Digital Technologies had a negative return on equity of 10.78% and a negative net margin of 12.04%. The business had revenue of $22.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.32 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.29) EPS.
Shares of NASDAQ HIVE opened at $4.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 5.56 and a quick ratio of 7.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $561.84 million, a PE ratio of -31.64 and a beta of 3.43. HIVE Digital Technologies has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.21.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HIVE. Lifeworks Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC acquired a new stake in HIVE Digital Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at about $44,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of HIVE Digital Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $120,000. 24.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
HIVE Digital Technologies Ltd. operates as a cryptocurrency mining company in Canada, Sweden, and Iceland. The company engages in the mining and sale of digital currencies, including Ethereum Classic, Bitcoin, and other coins. It also operates data centers; and offers infrastructure solutions. The company was formerly known as HIVE Blockchain Technologies Ltd.
