Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS) Insider Sells $38,210.00 in Stock

Weyco Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:WEYS – Get Free Report) insider Damian Walton sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.21, for a total transaction of $38,210.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,030 shares in the company, valued at approximately $230,406.30. This represents a 14.22 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Damian Walton also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, September 9th, Damian Walton sold 1,340 shares of Weyco Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $43,550.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:WEYS opened at $38.89 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $34.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.24. The company has a market cap of $369.07 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88 and a beta of 0.71. Weyco Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $41.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a $2.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th. This is a positive change from Weyco Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $9.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 23.25%. Weyco Group’s dividend payout ratio is 34.44%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Innealta Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyco Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Weyco Group by 2,329.6% during the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,725 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of Weyco Group by 34.1% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,010 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Weyco Group by 263.8% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 8,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,803 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Weyco Group by 23.4% in the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 9,980 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $340,000 after buying an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. 23.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Weyco Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday.

Weyco Group, Inc designs and distributes footwear for men, women, and children. It operates in two segments, North American Wholesale Operations and North American Retail Operations. The company offers mid-priced leather dress shoes and casual footwear of man-made materials and leather; and outdoor boots, shoes, and sandals under the Florsheim, Nunn Bush, Stacy Adams, BOGS, Rafters, and Forsake brands.

