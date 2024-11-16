Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL) Shares Bought by Balboa Wealth Partners

Balboa Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Welltower Inc. (NYSE:WELL – Free Report) by 42.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,758 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,126 shares during the period. Balboa Wealth Partners’ holdings in Welltower were worth $481,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Welltower by 1.8% during the third quarter. OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,891 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its position in shares of Welltower by 23.5% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 36,375 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,657,000 after acquiring an additional 6,927 shares during the period. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in shares of Welltower in the third quarter worth about $3,481,000. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Welltower by 15.0% in the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,636 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,258,000 after acquiring an additional 2,305 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Welltower by 19.2% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 90,618 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,602,000 after acquiring an additional 14,619 shares during the period. 94.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Welltower stock opened at $136.02 on Friday. Welltower Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.40 and a 1-year high of $140.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 4.10. The stock has a market cap of $84.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.49, a P/E/G ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 1.20. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $129.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.10.

Welltower ( NYSE:WELL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.31). Welltower had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 12.22%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Welltower Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 21st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Welltower’s payout ratio is currently 176.32%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Welltower to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $101.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $106.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of Welltower from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Welltower from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Welltower has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.68.

Welltower Inc (NYSE:WELL), a real estate investment trust (“REIT”) and S&P 500 company headquartered in Toledo, Ohio, is driving the transformation of health care infrastructure. Welltower invests with leading seniors housing operators, post-acute providers and health systems to fund the real estate infrastructure needed to scale innovative care delivery models and improve people’s wellness and overall health care experience.

