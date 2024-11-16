Wells Fargo & Company Issues Pessimistic Forecast for RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT) Stock Price

RAPT Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RAPT – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $17.00 to $4.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of RAPT Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. Piper Sandler cut RAPT Therapeutics from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $8.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on RAPT Therapeutics from $10.00 to $2.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “neutral” rating on shares of RAPT Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.50.

Get RAPT Therapeutics alerts:

View Our Latest Research Report on RAPT

RAPT Therapeutics Stock Down 13.7 %

Institutional Trading of RAPT Therapeutics

NASDAQ RAPT opened at $1.11 on Tuesday. RAPT Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.03 and a 52 week high of $27.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $1.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.99. The company has a market cap of $38.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.40 and a beta of 0.33.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 21.2% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,492,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,386,000 after buying an additional 436,629 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in RAPT Therapeutics by 176,725.0% in the second quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 707,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,157,000 after acquiring an additional 706,900 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its position in RAPT Therapeutics by 826.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 295,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $900,000 after purchasing an additional 263,372 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of RAPT Therapeutics by 4,183.3% in the 2nd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 467,182 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 456,275 shares during the period. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of RAPT Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth about $108,000. 99.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

RAPT Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

RAPT Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immunology-based biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovery, development, and commercialization of oral small molecule therapies for patients with unmet needs in oncology and inflammatory diseases in the United States. The company's lead inflammation drug candidate is zelnecirnon (RPT193), a C-C motif chemokine receptor 4 (CCR4) antagonist that selectively inhibit the migration of type 2 T helper cells into inflamed tissues.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for RAPT Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RAPT Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.