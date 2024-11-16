Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells $536,192.00 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $536,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,465.60. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Weave Communications Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $14.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weave Communications

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Weave Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weave Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler raised their target price on Weave Communications from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Weave Communications from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price objective on Weave Communications from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $16.50.

About Weave Communications

Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.

