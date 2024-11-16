Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV) Director Sells $536,192.00 in Stock

Weave Communications, Inc. (NYSE:WEAV – Get Free Report) Director Blake G. Modersitzki sold 37,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total value of $536,192.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 282,568 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,012,465.60. This represents a 11.79 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.
Weave Communications Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE WEAV opened at $13.27 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.74 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.70. Weave Communications, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.10 and a 52-week high of $14.50.
A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in WEAV. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Weave Communications by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 17,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 896 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Weave Communications by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 34,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 2,152 shares during the last quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Weave Communications by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 82,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares during the last quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Weave Communications by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 23,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 2,405 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Weave Communications by 3.8% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 68,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,000 after buying an additional 2,516 shares during the period. 86.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Weave Communications, Inc provides a customer experience and payments software platform in the United States and Canada. Its platform enables small and medium-sized healthcare businesses to maximize the value of their patient interactions and minimize the time and effort spent on manual or mundane tasks.
