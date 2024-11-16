Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE) CEO Paul Bolno Sells 51,234 Shares of Stock

Wave Life Sciences Ltd. (NASDAQ:WVE – Get Free Report) CEO Paul Bolno sold 51,234 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.32, for a total value of $733,670.88. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 217,351 shares in the company, valued at $3,112,466.32. The trade was a 19.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Paul Bolno also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Wave Life Sciences alerts:

On Wednesday, October 16th, Paul Bolno sold 90,474 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.00, for a total transaction of $1,357,110.00.

On Wednesday, August 21st, Paul Bolno sold 48,366 shares of Wave Life Sciences stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.78, for a total transaction of $279,555.48.

Wave Life Sciences Price Performance

WVE opened at $13.67 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $10.76 and a 200-day moving average of $7.52. Wave Life Sciences Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $3.50 and a fifty-two week high of $16.74.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Wave Life Sciences ( NASDAQ:WVE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.47) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.19). Wave Life Sciences had a negative net margin of 66.50% and a negative return on equity of 280.57%. The business had revenue of ($7.68) million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.45 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Wave Life Sciences Ltd. will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WVE has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com cut Wave Life Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Wave Life Sciences from $17.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Wave Life Sciences from $11.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Wave Life Sciences from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wave Life Sciences from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Wave Life Sciences has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.89.

View Our Latest Research Report on WVE

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Wave Life Sciences

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Wave Life Sciences by 23.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Wave Life Sciences by 50.2% during the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 7,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Wave Life Sciences during the second quarter worth about $53,000. Point72 DIFC Ltd bought a new position in Wave Life Sciences in the 3rd quarter valued at about $98,000. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wave Life Sciences in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.73% of the company’s stock.

About Wave Life Sciences

(Get Free Report)

Wave Life Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes ribonucleic acid (RNA) medicines through PRISM, a discovery and drug development platform. The company's RNA medicines platform, PRISM, combines multiple modalities, chemistry innovation, and deep insights into human genetics to deliver scientific breakthroughs that treat both rare and prevalent disorders.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Wave Life Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wave Life Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.