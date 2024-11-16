Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1678313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

Wallbridge Mining Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$66.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.33.

Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Wallbridge Mining Company Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Wallbridge Mining Company Profile

In related news, Senior Officer Brian W. Penny bought 500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 25th. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$0.08 per share, for a total transaction of C$37,500.00. 17.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.

