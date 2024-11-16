Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM) Hits New 1-Year Low – What’s Next?

Wallbridge Mining Company Limited (TSE:WM – Get Free Report)’s stock price hit a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.07, with a volume of 1678313 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.
Wallbridge Mining Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 4.05 and a current ratio of 5.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.08. The stock has a market cap of C$66.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.50 and a beta of 1.33.
Wallbridge Mining (TSE:WM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The mining company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. Research analysts predict that Wallbridge Mining Company Limited will post -0.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Wallbridge Mining Company Profile
Wallbridge Mining Company Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, discovery, development, and production of gold properties. The company also explores for copper, nickel, and platinum group metals. Its flagship property is the Fenelon gold property located in Northern Abitibi, Quebec, Canada.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Wallbridge Mining
- The How and Why of Investing in Gold Stocks
- ORIC: Working with Two Pharma Giants, Analysts See +100% Upside
- What is MarketRank™? How to Use it
- Freeport-McMoRan, Copper Demand Short-Term Pain, Long-Term Gain
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Time to Load Up on Home Builders?
Receive News & Ratings for Wallbridge Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wallbridge Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.