Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Earns “Buy” Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group in a research note issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a $14.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 148.23% from the stock’s previous close.

VYGR has been the topic of several other reports. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Voyager Therapeutics from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Leerink Partners started coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of Voyager Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 10th. Leerink Partnrs raised shares of Voyager Therapeutics to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Voyager Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Down 9.3 %

Insiders Place Their Bets

VYGR stock opened at $5.64 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $308.11 million, a P/E ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 0.89. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $5.59 and a 52 week high of $11.72.

In related news, insider Sandell Jacquelyn Fahey sold 5,999 shares of Voyager Therapeutics stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.82, for a total value of $34,914.18. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 86,001 shares in the company, valued at $500,525.82. The trade was a 6.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 4.53% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Voyager Therapeutics by 49.6% in the first quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 3,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 64.1% during the 3rd quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 4,098 shares in the last quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Voyager Therapeutics during the second quarter valued at approximately $85,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.03% of the company’s stock.

About Voyager Therapeutics

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of alzheimer's disease. Its product pipeline includes superoxide dismutase 1 silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; tau silencing gene therapy, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of alzheimer's disease; and vectorized anti-amyloid antibody, a gene therapy targeting anti-amyloid for the treatment of alzheimer's disease and is in preclinical trial.

