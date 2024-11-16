Volex plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:VLX)

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Volex Stock Performance

Volex stock opened at GBX 306.50 ($3.86) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 328.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 341.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £553.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,915.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. Volex has a 12-month low of GBX 264.50 ($3.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 375 ($4.73).

Volex Company Profile

Volex plc manufactures and supplies power products and cable assemblies in North America, Europe, and Asia. It provides integrated manufacturing services, such as PCB assembly, box build, and complex cable assemblies; electric vehicle charging solutions; cable harness and power products; copper interconnect cable and data transfer cable; and data center power cables and power cords.

