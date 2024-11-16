Volex plc Plans Dividend of GBX 1.50 (LON:VLX)

Volex plc (LON:VLX – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Friday, November 15th,Upcoming Dividends.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 28th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.50 ($0.02) per share on Thursday, January 9th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 28th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.
Volex Stock Performance
Volex stock opened at GBX 306.50 ($3.86) on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 328.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 341.13. The stock has a market capitalization of £553.45 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,915.63 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.77. Volex has a 12-month low of GBX 264.50 ($3.33) and a 12-month high of GBX 375 ($4.73).
Volex Company Profile
