Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD) Director Randy E. Dobbs Sells 36,261 Shares

Viemed Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) Director Randy E. Dobbs sold 36,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.28, for a total value of $336,502.08. Following the transaction, the director now owns 107,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $999,511.68. This represents a 25.19 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

VMD opened at $8.85 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a market cap of $344.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.78 and a beta of 1.43. Viemed Healthcare, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.21 and a 12-month high of $10.44.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Viemed Healthcare had a return on equity of 8.72% and a net margin of 4.87%. The business had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in shares of Viemed Healthcare by 91.2% during the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Evernest Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viemed Healthcare during the second quarter valued at $66,000. Perkins Coie Trust Co purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $73,000. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare in the third quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 21.1% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 2,226 shares during the last quarter. 74.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides home medical equipment (HME) and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. It provides respiratory disease management solutions, including treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD), which include non-invasive ventilation, percussion vests, and other therapies; and invasive and non-invasive ventilation and related equipment and supplies to patients suffering from COPD.

