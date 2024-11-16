VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI) Shares Sold by Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC

Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC cut its stake in VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 40,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 887 shares during the quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in VICI Properties were worth $1,363,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Quarry LP lifted its stake in VICI Properties by 780.5% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in shares of VICI Properties by 254.4% during the 2nd quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 982 shares during the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its position in shares of VICI Properties by 363.2% during the 2nd quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 1,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new position in VICI Properties in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment LLC purchased a new stake in VICI Properties in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. 97.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VICI Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of VICI Properties from $34.00 to $33.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. JMP Securities increased their target price on VICI Properties from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on VICI Properties from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $36.00 price target (up previously from $33.00) on shares of VICI Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, VICI Properties presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $34.22.

VICI Properties Stock Performance

Shares of VICI opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 2.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. VICI Properties Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.08 and a 52-week high of $34.29. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.88. The company has a market capitalization of $33.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.94.

VICI Properties Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 18th were given a dividend of $0.4325 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 18th. This is a positive change from VICI Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. This represents a $1.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. VICI Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 64.07%.

About VICI Properties

(Free Report)

VICI Properties Inc is an S&P 500 experiential real estate investment trust that owns one of the largest portfolios of market-leading gaming, hospitality and entertainment destinations, including Caesars Palace Las Vegas, MGM Grand and the Venetian Resort Las Vegas, three of the most iconic entertainment facilities on the Las Vegas Strip.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VICI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VICI Properties Inc. (NYSE:VICI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for VICI Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VICI Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.