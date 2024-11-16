Ventum Cap Mkts Predicts TSE:NXR FY2026 Earnings

Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Free Report) – Ventum Cap Mkts issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust in a research report issued on Tuesday, November 12th. Ventum Cap Mkts analyst D. Chrystal expects that the company will earn $0.83 per share for the year. Ventum Cap Mkts currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:NXR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported C$0.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.18 by C$0.28. The firm had revenue of C$43.91 million for the quarter.
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Stock Performance
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Announces Dividend
Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile
Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 Fund’s primary objective is current income exempt from regular federal income tax, consistent with preservation of capital.
The Fund invests in municipal securities that are exempt from federal income taxes. The Fund invests at least 80% of its managed assets in municipal securities rated investment grade at the time of investment, or, if they are unrated, are judged by the manager to be of comparable quality.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- How Whitestone REIT Is Transforming Sun Belt Retail Growth
- What is the Euro STOXX 50 Index?
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- 3 Best Fintech Stocks for a Portfolio Boost
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edgefront Real Estate Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.