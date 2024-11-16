Vawter Financial Ltd. Purchases 345 Shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV)

Vawter Financial Ltd. boosted its position in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVGV – Free Report) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,143 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the period. Vawter Financial Ltd. owned approximately 0.45% of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF worth $323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AVGV. Austin Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $277,000. Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 44.1% in the 3rd quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 13,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $859,000 after acquiring an additional 4,189 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meredith Wealth Planning increased its stake in Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF by 19.3% in the second quarter. Meredith Wealth Planning now owns 344,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,265,000 after purchasing an additional 55,706 shares during the period.

Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

NYSEARCA:AVGV opened at $63.08 on Friday. Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF has a twelve month low of $51.60 and a twelve month high of $64.71. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $62.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.68.

About Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF

The Avantis All Equity Markets Value ETF (AVGV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund is an actively managed fund-of-funds that invests in global equity portfolios, weighted by geography. It seeks long-term capital appreciation through factor-investing, focusing on securities with value characteristics and higher expected returns.

