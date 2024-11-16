Vawter Financial Ltd. Has $2.41 Million Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Vawter Financial Ltd. grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,515 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,432 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF makes up about 1.5% of Vawter Financial Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $2,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in JPST. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. LRI Investments LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Hershey Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Triad Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:JPST opened at $50.48 on Friday. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a 12 month low of $50.13 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $50.48.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Company Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

