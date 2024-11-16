Vawter Financial Ltd. Boosts Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Vawter Financial Ltd. raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 20.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,604 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,482 shares during the quarter. Vawter Financial Ltd.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $395,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairscale Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Innealta Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Covenant Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,291.7% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Partners LLC now owns 814 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 790 shares during the period. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 836.5% during the 2nd quarter. Jamison Private Wealth Management Inc. now owns 974 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM stock opened at $42.95 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.46. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 1 year low of $37.48 and a 1 year high of $47.44.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

