Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) Holdings Increased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 225,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,868 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF accounts for about 3.5% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $39,302,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Optimum Investment Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Innealta Capital LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $28,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 111.1% during the 2nd quarter. MeadowBrook Investment Advisors LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:VTV traded down $0.60 during trading on Friday, hitting $176.14. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,782,406 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,975,178. The company has a 50-day moving average of $174.48 and a 200-day moving average of $167.24. The firm has a market cap of $125.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.44 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard Value ETF has a 12 month low of $139.85 and a 12 month high of $180.06.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

