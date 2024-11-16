Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Natixis Advisors LLC

Natixis Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 10.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,081 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 54,333 shares during the quarter. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up about 0.6% of Natixis Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Natixis Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF worth $292,372,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VOO. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kennebec Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter worth $51,000. Abich Financial Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Finally, Kings Path Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

VOO stock opened at $538.50 on Friday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $411.75 and a fifty-two week high of $551.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $529.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $508.18. The company has a market capitalization of $487.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

