Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MGV – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 2,030,849 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 972% from the previous session’s volume of 189,426 shares.The stock last traded at $130.81 and had previously closed at $130.99.

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.88 and a beta of 0.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $128.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $123.18.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGV. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 13,969,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,791,999,000 after acquiring an additional 548,728 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $59,884,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 53.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,005,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,207,000 after purchasing an additional 348,936 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF by 11,467.1% in the 2nd quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 240,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 238,056 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,554,000.

About Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF

Vanguard Mega Cap Value ETF, formerly Vanguard Mega Cap 300 Value Index ETF, seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of the largest-capitalization value stocks in the United States. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Morgan Stanley Capital International (MSCI) US Large-Cap Value Index, which represents the value companies of the MSCI US Large-Cap 300 Index.

