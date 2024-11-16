Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM) Holdings Reduced by Miramar Capital LLC

Miramar Capital LLC decreased its holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF (NYSEARCA:VYM – Free Report) by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243 shares during the quarter. Miramar Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $898,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. FSA Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSA Advisors Inc. now owns 2,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky grew its position in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 8,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 10,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the period. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF by 3.8% in the second quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA VYM opened at $130.61 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $128.74 and a 200-day moving average of $123.60. The company has a market cap of $59.14 billion, a PE ratio of 15.88 and a beta of 0.70. Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF has a 12 month low of $104.23 and a 12 month high of $133.45.

Vanguard High Dividend Yield ETF Company Profile

The Vanguard High Dividend Yield Index Fund (VYM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Custom High Dividend Yield index. The fund tracks the FTSE High Dividend Yield Index. The index selects high-dividend-paying US companies, excluding REITS, and weights them by market cap. VYM was launched on Nov 10, 2006 and is managed by Vanguard.

