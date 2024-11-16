Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI) Shares Sold by Cutler Investment Counsel LLC

Cutler Investment Counsel LLC cut its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (NASDAQ:VNQI – Free Report) by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 32,239 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,485 shares during the quarter. Cutler Investment Counsel LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $1,512,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of VNQI. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4,559.5% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 5,517 shares during the last quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 109.8% during the first quarter. Kraft Asset Management LLC now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $982,000 after acquiring an additional 12,201 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $307,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $468,000. Finally, Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF by 2.3% during the first quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 156,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,605,000 after buying an additional 3,475 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VNQI traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $42.37. 145,604 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,341. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 1-year low of $39.23 and a 1-year high of $47.63. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07 and a beta of 0.76.

About Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF

The Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate ETF (VNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global x United States Property index, a market-cap-weighted index of non-US real estate investment trusts. VNQI was launched on Nov 1, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

