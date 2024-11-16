VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT) Shares Purchased by Paragon Advisors LLC

Paragon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (BATS:MOAT – Free Report) by 4.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 35,632 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,491 shares during the period. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises approximately 1.1% of Paragon Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Paragon Advisors LLC’s holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF were worth $3,455,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Red Mountain Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. Red Mountain Financial LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI boosted its position in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schaper Benz & Wise Investment Counsel Inc. WI now owns 8,935 shares of the company’s stock worth $866,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colonial River Investments LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Axxcess Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $416,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SFG Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. SFG Wealth Management LLC. now owns 34,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,982,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF stock opened at $94.69 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $95.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $91.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.30 and a beta of 1.01.

VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (MOAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Wide Moat Focus 20 index. The fund tracks a staggered, equal-weighted index of 40 US companies that Morningstar determines to have the highest fair value among firms with a sustainable competitive advantage.

