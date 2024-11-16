Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 10.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,701 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $172,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group lifted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 162.9% during the second quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1,020.0% in the 3rd quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 255 shares during the period. Lynx Investment Advisory purchased a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 30,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Trading Up 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.66 on Friday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $94.85 and a 52-week high of $102.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $99.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $98.66.

About iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.