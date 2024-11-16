Valley Wealth Managers Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Valley Wealth Managers Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 40.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 625 shares during the quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VUG. New Millennium Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the second quarter valued at about $34,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 494.1% during the third quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 37.9% during the second quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period. Finally, Pacific Center for Financial Services grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 202.2% in the first quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 139 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG opened at $397.83 on Friday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $293.61 and a one year high of $410.94. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $387.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $372.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $137.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.58 and a beta of 1.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.