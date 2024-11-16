Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF) Short Interest Update

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (NASDAQ:BTF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,800 shares, a decrease of 24.3% from the October 15th total of 30,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 24,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Trading Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ BTF traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $21.30. The company had a trading volume of 76,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,221. Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF has a 1-year low of $12.40 and a 1-year high of $23.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $16.84 and its 200-day moving average is $17.81.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 19th were paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 19th.

Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF Company Profile

The Valkyrie Bitcoin Strategy ETF (BTF) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in long bitcoin, short usd currency. The fund portfolio includes CME Bitcoin Futures, treasuries, corporate bonds, and cash, and does not have direct exposure to bitcoin. BTF was launched on Oct 21, 2021 and is managed by Valkyrie.

