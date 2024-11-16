Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO) Shares Sold by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV trimmed its stake in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Free Report) by 44.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 141,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 115,441 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in Valero Energy were worth $19,117,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VLO. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in Valero Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit Securities Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Valero Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Pathway Financial Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. 78.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valero Energy Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of VLO opened at $140.16 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $135.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.70. Valero Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $120.21 and a 12-month high of $184.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market cap of $44.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.39.

Valero Energy Dividend Announcement

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The oil and gas company reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $32.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.04 billion. Valero Energy had a net margin of 2.74% and a return on equity of 13.07%. The business’s revenue was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Valero Energy Co. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.05%. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have weighed in on VLO shares. Barclays decreased their price objective on Valero Energy from $146.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Scotiabank lowered their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $173.00 to $141.00 and set a “sector outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Valero Energy from $192.00 to $176.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Valero Energy from $149.00 to $131.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on Valero Energy from $145.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $155.86.

Valero Energy Company Profile

Valero Energy Corporation manufactures, markets, and sells petroleum-based and low-carbon liquid transportation fuels and petrochemical products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Ireland, Latin America, Mexico, Peru, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Refining, Renewable Diesel, and Ethanol.

