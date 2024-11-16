USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC) Shares Purchased by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners LP (NYSE:USAC – Free Report) by 4.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 11,278 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the quarter. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in USA Compression Partners were worth $258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of USAC. GSA Capital Partners LLP increased its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 2.7% during the third quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 92,955 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,131,000 after acquiring an additional 2,425 shares during the last quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC raised its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 75,770 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,663,000 after purchasing an additional 12,978 shares in the last quarter. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of USA Compression Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $322,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of USA Compression Partners by 61.1% during the 3rd quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 11,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of USA Compression Partners by 3,054.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,325 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 1,283 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.77% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on USAC shares. Mizuho cut their target price on shares of USA Compression Partners from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Citigroup assumed coverage on USA Compression Partners in a report on Friday, September 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on USA Compression Partners from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, USA Compression Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

USA Compression Partners Price Performance

NYSE USAC opened at $22.85 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 1.32. USA Compression Partners LP has a 12 month low of $21.06 and a 12 month high of $28.47. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $22.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.12.

USA Compression Partners (NYSE:USAC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and gas company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.07). USA Compression Partners had a negative return on equity of 47.53% and a net margin of 9.36%. The company had revenue of $239.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.37 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that USA Compression Partners LP will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

USA Compression Partners Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 21st were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 21st. USA Compression Partners’s payout ratio is 368.42%.

Insider Buying and Selling at USA Compression Partners

In other news, insider Eric D. Long sold 21,396 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.27, for a total value of $476,488.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,774.22. This represents a 92.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

USA Compression Partners Profile

USA Compression Partners, LP provides compression services under term contracts with customers in the natural gas and crude oil industries in the United States. The company engineers, designs, operates, services, and repairs its compression units; and maintains related support inventory and equipment.

Featured Stories

