Urbana (TSE:URB) Hits New 1-Year High – What’s Next?

Urbana Co. (TSE:URB – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$5.55 and last traded at C$5.48, with a volume of 134 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.65.

Urbana Stock Performance

The company has a market cap of C$55.80 million, a PE ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$5.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$5.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.34, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.02.

Insider Activity at Urbana

In related news, Director Brendan T.N. Caldwell bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$5.05 per share, for a total transaction of C$50,500.00. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Urbana Company Profile

Urbana Corporation is an investment fund launched and managed by Caldwell Investment Management Ltd. For its equity investment the fund primarily invests in public equity markets of United States and Canada. The fund primarily focuses on U.S. financial companies and Canadian resource companies for equity investments.

