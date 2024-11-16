United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) Trading Down 0.2% – Here’s Why

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) shares traded down 0.2% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $132.04 and last traded at $133.38. 657,577 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 84% from the average session volume of 4,162,355 shares. The stock had previously closed at $133.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. Barclays restated an “underweight” rating and issued a $120.00 price objective on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Monday, October 21st. UBS Group raised their price target on United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. StockNews.com upgraded United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on United Parcel Service from $134.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $151.52.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Read Our Latest Analysis on United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Trading Up 1.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $132.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. United Parcel Service’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.57 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 98.49%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On United Parcel Service

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC lifted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 397.7% during the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 214 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in United Parcel Service in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Centerpoint Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 291.7% in the second quarter. Centerpoint Advisors LLC now owns 235 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 720.0% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 60.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About United Parcel Service

(Get Free Report)

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.