United Parcel Service, Inc. (UPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 18th

United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, November 6th,RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be paid a dividend of 1.63 per share by the transportation company on Thursday, December 5th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 18th.

United Parcel Service has increased its dividend by an average of 17.1% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 15 years. United Parcel Service has a payout ratio of 74.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Parcel Service to earn $8.75 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $6.52 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 74.5%.

United Parcel Service stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. United Parcel Service has a twelve month low of $123.12 and a twelve month high of $163.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a 50 day moving average of $132.50 and a 200-day moving average of $134.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.13. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 6.25% and a return on equity of 37.38%. The firm had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on UPS shares. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on United Parcel Service from $138.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $140.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on United Parcel Service from $163.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

