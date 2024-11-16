United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Holdings Trimmed by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund reduced its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 7.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,688 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 1,838 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $2,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Seelaus Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth approximately $531,000. Northcape Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Northcape Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,112 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,606,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. boosted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Valley Wealth Managers Inc. now owns 27,319 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,725,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 24,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,408,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service during the third quarter worth $1,510,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

UPS stock opened at $134.10 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $114.86 billion, a PE ratio of 20.26, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.99. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $132.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.76.

United Parcel Service ( NYSE:UPS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The transportation company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $22.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.10 billion. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 37.38% and a net margin of 6.25%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.57 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 18th. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 98.49%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on UPS. TD Cowen assumed coverage on United Parcel Service in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $144.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $159.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of United Parcel Service from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of United Parcel Service to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, United Parcel Service currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.52.

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

