Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) Issues FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Under Armour Price Performance

Shares of UAA stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -331.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 1.66. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $7.62. Under Armour has a fifty-two week low of $6.17 and a fifty-two week high of $11.89.

Get Under Armour alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UAA has been the topic of a number of research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Under Armour to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $8.00 target price on shares of Under Armour in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Under Armour from $8.00 to $8.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Barclays upped their price target on Under Armour from $8.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Under Armour from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.03.

About Under Armour

(Get Free Report)

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Under Armour Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Under Armour and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.