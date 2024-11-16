Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Under Armour Stock Performance
UA stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -224.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.62.
About Under Armour
