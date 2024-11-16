Under Armour (NYSE:UA) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Under Armour (NYSE:UA – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.240-0.270 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.230. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Under Armour Stock Performance

UA stock opened at $8.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market cap of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -224.25 and a beta of 1.64. The business has a 50 day moving average of $8.04 and a 200-day moving average of $7.28. Under Armour has a 12-month low of $6.02 and a 12-month high of $10.62.

About Under Armour

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company provides its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also offers footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

