Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Wednesday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on UGP. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on shares of Ultrapar Participações from $5.90 to $5.20 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Hsbc Global Res raised Ultrapar Participações from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, HSBC raised Ultrapar Participações from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.20.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

Get Our Latest Report on UGP

Ultrapar Participações Stock Up 0.9 %

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ultrapar Participações

UGP stock opened at $3.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.16. Ultrapar Participações has a 12 month low of $3.36 and a 12 month high of $6.34.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D Orazio & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 30.3% in the 2nd quarter. D Orazio & Associates Inc. now owns 15,046 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 3,498 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 17,923 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 4,757 shares in the last quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 19.4% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 38,120 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 6,205 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 67.9% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 16,017 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 6,476 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC now owns 115,775 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 7,638 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.58% of the company’s stock.

Ultrapar Participações Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ultrapar Participações SA, through its subsidiaries, operates in the energy and infrastructure business in Brazil. The company distributes liquefied petroleum gas to residential, commercial, and industrial consumers, in addition to renewable electricity and compressed natural gas. It also operates in the distribution and marketing of gasoline, ethanol, diesel, fuel oil, kerosene, natural gas for vehicles, and lubricants; and holds AmPm convenience stores and provides JetOil lubricant services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.