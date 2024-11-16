U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG) Short Interest Update

U-BX Technology Ltd. (NASDAQ:UBXG – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 661,800 shares, an increase of 34.8% from the October 15th total of 490,900 shares. Approximately 4.6% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,450,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

U-BX Technology Stock Performance

Shares of U-BX Technology stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.30. 350,214 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,079,327. U-BX Technology has a 52 week low of $0.29 and a 52 week high of $35.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $0.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $5.60.

U-BX Technology Company Profile

U-BX Technology Ltd. focuses on providing value-added services using artificial intelligence-driven technology to businesses in the insurance industry in China. The company offers digital promotion services, risk assessment services, and value-added bundled benefits to property and auto insurance carriers, and insurance brokers.

