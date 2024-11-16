Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Insider Sells $1,428,721.93 in Stock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) insider Wes Morris sold 22,783 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.71, for a total value of $1,428,721.93. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 15,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $999,409.27. The trade was a 58.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

TSN opened at $64.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.72. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a one year low of $46.51 and a one year high of $66.88.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Davis Selected Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Tyson Foods during the second quarter worth $177,439,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods by 18.4% in the second quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 12,489,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $713,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,939,508 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Tyson Foods by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,304,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $792,438,000 after purchasing an additional 859,351 shares during the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Tyson Foods during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,537,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 66.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,122,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,841,000 after purchasing an additional 446,648 shares during the last quarter. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TSN. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Tyson Foods from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tyson Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tyson Foods has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $60.67.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

