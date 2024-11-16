Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 5,750 Shares of Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,832 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,750 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $2,421,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ET. Nwam LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 36.6% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 26,526 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the last quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Energy Transfer by 48.8% in the first quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,464 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 5,730 shares during the last quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 29.8% during the first quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 3,653,456 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $57,469,000 after buying an additional 838,834 shares during the period. Cercano Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 78.2% in the first quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 438,495 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,898,000 after buying an additional 192,370 shares during the period. Finally, Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 1,166.7% in the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 12,160 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 11,200 shares during the period. 38.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.00.

Energy Transfer Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE ET traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.29. 13,134,774 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 13,358,623. Energy Transfer LP has a 12-month low of $13.11 and a 12-month high of $17.71. The firm has a market cap of $59.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.32. The firm had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.59 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 12.38% and a net margin of 5.90%. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Energy Transfer Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Investors of record on Friday, November 8th will be given a dividend of $0.3225 per share. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 8th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 94.85%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Energy Transfer news, EVP Gregory G. Mcilwain bought 20,000 shares of Energy Transfer stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $313,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 591,211 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,270,188.48. This represents a 3.50 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.28% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services. The company owns and operates natural gas transportation pipeline, and natural gas storage facilities in Texas and Oklahoma; and approximately 20,090 miles of interstate natural gas pipeline. It also sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution and other marketing companies, and industrial end-users.

