Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Has $853,000 Position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 7.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,559 shares of the retailer's stock after acquiring an additional 752 shares during the quarter. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC's holdings in Walmart were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA Asset Management Corp boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 201.0% in the 1st quarter. WFA Asset Management Corp now owns 2,092 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 165.4% in the first quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 270,147 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $16,255,000 after acquiring an additional 168,346 shares during the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Walmart by 307.1% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 160,292 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after acquiring an additional 120,919 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 183.6% in the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 43,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 28,073 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 215.7% in the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 3,113,565 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $187,343,000 after buying an additional 2,127,332 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder S Robson Walton sold 4,057,369 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.20, for a total value of $313,228,886.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 611,988,318 shares in the company, valued at $47,245,498,149.60. This trade represents a 0.66 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 2,063 shares of Walmart stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.76, for a total transaction of $166,607.88. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 459,558 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,113,904.08. The trade was a 0.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,337,337 shares of company stock worth $958,823,647 in the last quarter. 45.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:WMT traded down $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $84.25. The stock had a trading volume of 17,370,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,192,850. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $81.29 and its 200 day moving average is $72.78. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $49.85 and a 52 week high of $85.79. The stock has a market cap of $677.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.81, a P/E/G ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.51.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $169.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $168.56 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.72% and a net margin of 2.34%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 2.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Redburn Atlantic raised Walmart to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Friday, August 16th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Walmart from $81.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Walmart from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $85.18.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, other units, and eCommerce worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, PhonePe and other sites; and mobile commerce applications.

