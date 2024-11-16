Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Grows Stock Position in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Free Report) by 1.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 57,763 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 789 shares during the quarter. Aflac accounts for about 1.3% of Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Aflac were worth $6,458,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Y.D. More Investments Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Aflac during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Aflac by 41.8% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Kennebec Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Aflac in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Cedar Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the third quarter worth about $51,000. 67.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Aflac stock traded up $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $111.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,895,295 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,230,304. The company has a 50 day moving average of $110.41 and a 200-day moving average of $99.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a current ratio of 0.08. The stock has a market cap of $61.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.96. Aflac Incorporated has a one year low of $75.07 and a one year high of $115.50.

Aflac ( NYSE:AFL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The financial services provider reported $2.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.47. Aflac had a return on equity of 16.34% and a net margin of 22.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.30 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Aflac Incorporated will post 7.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 20th. Aflac’s payout ratio is presently 30.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AFL. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Aflac from $84.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Bank of America increased their price target on Aflac from $115.00 to $124.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Aflac from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aflac from $114.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Aflac from $106.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.93.

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. The company operates through Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. segments. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care, work leave, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

