Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC Acquires 106 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 8.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,312 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the period. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 58,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,253,000 after purchasing an additional 529 shares during the period. Everpar Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $215,000. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,574,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Apollon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Apollon Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,710,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 42.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,387,000 after purchasing an additional 11,279 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

VO stock traded down $1.64 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $272.32. 495,917 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 565,620. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $212.28 and a 1-year high of $279.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $265.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $252.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.42 billion, a PE ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

