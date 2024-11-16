TSA Wealth Managment LLC Trims Stock Position in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC decreased its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (BATS:IFRA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,716 shares of the company’s stock after selling 504 shares during the quarter. iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF accounts for about 0.7% of TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. TSA Wealth Managment LLC owned approximately 0.07% of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF worth $1,772,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brookstone Capital Management lifted its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 7.9% during the 2nd quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 33,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,000 after buying an additional 2,425 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 45,883 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,933,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Mather Group LLC. lifted its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 52.0% during the 2nd quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 2,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 891 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its holdings in iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF by 19.2% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the period.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Trading Up 0.3 %

BATS:IFRA opened at $49.29 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $47.23 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.95. The company has a market capitalization of $2.71 billion, a PE ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.89.

iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF Company Profile

The iShares U.S. Infrastructure ETF (IFRA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NYSE FactSet U.S. Infrastructure index. The fund tracks an index of US-listed infrastructure companies that derive a significant portion of their revenue from within the US. IFRA was launched on Apr 3, 2018 and is managed by BlackRock.

