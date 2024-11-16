TSA Wealth Managment LLC Has $620,000 Holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB)

TSA Wealth Managment LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VWOB – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 356 shares during the quarter. TSA Wealth Managment LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF were worth $620,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Highline Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at $26,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Coastline Trust Co bought a new stake in Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $40,000.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF stock opened at $64.12 on Friday. Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF has a one year low of $59.76 and a one year high of $66.65. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $65.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $64.30.

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 5th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st were paid a $0.352 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.32. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 1st.

The Vanguard Emerging Markets Government Bond ETF (VWOB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a market value weighted index of emerging market sovereign debt, denominated in USD. VWOB was launched on May 31, 2013 and is managed by Vanguard.

