Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX)

Forte Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) saw some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock traders purchased 30,205 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 1,663% compared to the typical volume of 1,713 call options.
Forte Biosciences Stock Performance
FBRX traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $5.57. 11,205 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,489. Forte Biosciences has a 1 year low of $4.11 and a 1 year high of $21.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 million, a PE ratio of -0.31 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.26.
Forte Biosciences (NASDAQ:FBRX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.11). Sell-side analysts expect that Forte Biosciences will post -22.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Forte Biosciences
About Forte Biosciences
Forte Biosciences, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company is developing FB-102 program that addresses various autoimmune diseases, such as graft-versus-host disease, and vitiligo and alopecia areata. Forte Biosciences, Inc is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Forte Biosciences
- What Are Trending Stocks? Trending Stocks Explained
- How Whitestone REIT is Transforming Sunbelt Retail Growth
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- Top-Performing Non-Leveraged ETFs This Year
- How to Use Stock Screeners to Find Stocks
- Rivian’s Wild Ride: Is the Dip a Buying Opportunity?
Receive News & Ratings for Forte Biosciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forte Biosciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.