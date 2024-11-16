Topps Tiles (LON:TPT) Sets New 12-Month Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Topps Tiles Plc (LON:TPT – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as GBX 38 ($0.48) and last traded at GBX 40.60 ($0.51), with a volume of 385242 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 38.20 ($0.48).

Topps Tiles Stock Up 0.2 %

The stock has a market capitalization of £80.04 million, a P/E ratio of 2,195.00 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 43.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 43.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 452.83, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

About Topps Tiles

Topps Tiles Plc engages in the retail and wholesale distribution of ceramic and porcelain tiles, natural stone, and related products for residential and commercial markets in the United Kingdom. The company engages in the property management and investment activities; retail and wholesale of wood flooring products; provision of warehousing services; and sale and distribution of architectural ceramic.

