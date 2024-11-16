Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners upped their price target on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $0.13 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $0.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $0.12 and a 1-year high of $22.14.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.03) by $1.80. The firm had revenue of $2.82 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.63 million. Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.64% and a negative net margin of 1,197.86%. On average, equities analysts predict that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 242,358 shares during the quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned about 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

