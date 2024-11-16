Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Sells 870 Shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. decreased its holdings in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Free Report) by 14.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,097 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 870 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Leidos were worth $831,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Empowered Funds LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Leidos in the 1st quarter worth about $406,000. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in Leidos by 6.4% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 40,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,247,000 after buying an additional 2,390 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Leidos by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,862 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Leidos during the 1st quarter valued at about $261,000. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in Leidos by 2.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 2,671 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $350,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

LDOS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on shares of Leidos from $180.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Leidos from $175.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Leidos from $160.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Leidos from $183.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on shares of Leidos from $205.00 to $228.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $191.23.

Leidos Trading Down 4.4 %

Shares of LDOS stock opened at $160.63 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $169.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $155.25. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $104.63 and a 52-week high of $202.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.43 billion, a PE ratio of 18.30, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The aerospace company reported $2.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.97. The company had revenue of $4.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Leidos had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 30.31%. Leidos’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.03 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 10.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 16th will be issued a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 13th. This is an increase from Leidos’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Leidos’s payout ratio is 17.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Leidos

In other news, Director Robert C. Kovarik, Jr. sold 1,047 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.94, for a total value of $193,632.18. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 6,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,185,095.52. This trade represents a 14.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Surya N. Mohapatra sold 2,748 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.97, for a total transaction of $535,777.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,001 shares in the company, valued at $3,899,594.97. The trade was a 12.08 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.96% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health segments. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Articles

