Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Raises Position in Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Veeva Systems Inc. (NYSE:VEEV – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,307 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Veeva Systems were worth $904,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Veeva Systems by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,150,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,278,430,000 after purchasing an additional 991,208 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 138.9% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,179,284 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $457,366,000 after acquiring an additional 1,267,061 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Veeva Systems by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,995,006 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $434,372,000 after acquiring an additional 71,525 shares during the period. Swedbank AB lifted its position in Veeva Systems by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 1,031,064 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $188,695,000 after purchasing an additional 48,402 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Veeva Systems by 83.8% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 618,344 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,235,000 after purchasing an additional 281,993 shares during the period. 88.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $213.29 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.88, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.81. Veeva Systems Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.12 and a 12-month high of $240.68. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $215.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $200.69.

Veeva Systems ( NYSE:VEEV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The technology company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.03. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 23.91% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $676.18 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $667.21 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Veeva Systems Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

In other Veeva Systems news, SVP Jonathan Faddis sold 2,353 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $470,600.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,035 shares in the company, valued at $1,807,000. This represents a 20.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas D. Schwenger sold 1,126 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.01, for a total value of $270,251.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 27,013 shares in the company, valued at $6,483,390.13. This trade represents a 4.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 10.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Veeva Systems from $197.00 to $207.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $230.00 to $280.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $256.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Veeva Systems from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $237.00.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

