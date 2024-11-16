Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Position in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in Ingersoll Rand Inc. (NYSE:IR – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,903 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 522 shares during the quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ingersoll Rand were worth $1,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Ingersoll Rand during the first quarter worth $28,000. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Ingersoll Rand in the third quarter valued at $34,000. ESL Trust Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Ingersoll Rand in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ingersoll Rand by 38.5% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 95.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IR. Barclays boosted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $101.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Ingersoll Rand in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Ingersoll Rand from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Evercore ISI reduced their price target on shares of Ingersoll Rand from $93.00 to $88.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Ingersoll Rand to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 20th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ingersoll Rand currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $104.25.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Michael J. Scheske sold 2,531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.44, for a total transaction of $246,620.64. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 11,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,160,510.40. This represents a 17.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Elizabeth Meloy Hepding sold 7,500 shares of Ingersoll Rand stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.42, for a total transaction of $685,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,559 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $599,623.78. The trade was a 53.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 14,660 shares of company stock valued at $1,348,834. Corporate insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Ingersoll Rand Price Performance

Shares of NYSE IR opened at $102.43 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $94.17. Ingersoll Rand Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.46 and a 1-year high of $105.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The company has a market cap of $41.28 billion, a PE ratio of 49.97, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 1.42.

Ingersoll Rand Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.08%. Ingersoll Rand’s dividend payout ratio is presently 3.90%.

Ingersoll Rand Profile

Ingersoll Rand Inc provides various mission-critical air, gas, liquid, and solid flow creation technologies services and solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Industrial Technologies and Services, and Precision and Science Technologies. The Industrial Technologies and Services segment designs, manufactures, markets, and services air and gas compression, vacuum, and blower products; fluid transfer equipment and loading systems; and power tools and lifting equipment, including associated aftermarket parts, consumables, air treatment equipment, controls, other accessories, and services under the under the Ingersoll Rand, Gardner Denver, Nash, CompAir, Elmo Rietschle brands, etc.

