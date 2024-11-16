Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Increases Holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. (NASDAQ:KDP – Free Report) by 11.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,584 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,963 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Keurig Dr Pepper were worth $1,071,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC bought a new position in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 312.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 796 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in Keurig Dr Pepper by 51.5% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 886 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hantz Financial Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Keurig Dr Pepper in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ KDP opened at $31.66 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $42.95 billion, a PE ratio of 19.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.73 and a 200 day moving average of $34.76. Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. has a 1 year low of $28.61 and a 1 year high of $38.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper ( NASDAQ:KDP Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51. The business had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. Keurig Dr Pepper had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 10.45%. The company’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Keurig Dr Pepper Inc. will post 1.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were paid a dividend of $0.23 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. This is a boost from Keurig Dr Pepper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. Keurig Dr Pepper’s payout ratio is currently 55.76%.

In other news, major shareholder Bevco B.V. Jab sold 69,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.65, for a total value of $2,252,850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 214,443,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,001,592,649.35. This represents a 24.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on KDP shares. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Keurig Dr Pepper from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Keurig Dr Pepper from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keurig Dr Pepper currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.36.

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc owns, manufactures, and distributors beverages and single serve brewing systems in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: U.S. Refreshment Beverages, U.S. Coffee, and International. The U.S. Refreshment Beverages segment manufactures and distributes branded concentrates, syrup, and finished beverages.

