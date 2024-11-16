Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $840,000 Stock Holdings in Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Consolidated Edison, Inc. (NYSE:ED – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,067 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Consolidated Edison were worth $840,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in ED. Metis Global Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Consolidated Edison by 13.4% in the third quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 27,906 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,906,000 after acquiring an additional 3,295 shares during the last quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 127.8% in the 3rd quarter. Plato Investment Management Ltd now owns 22,690 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,360,000 after purchasing an additional 12,731 shares during the last quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC lifted its stake in Consolidated Edison by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Consolidated Edison by 47.6% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 6,381 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 2,058 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co grew its stake in shares of Consolidated Edison by 5.0% during the third quarter. Haverford Trust Co now owns 3,577 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 66.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Consolidated Edison Stock Performance

ED stock opened at $96.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $33.40 billion, a PE ratio of 18.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.98. Consolidated Edison, Inc. has a 1-year low of $85.85 and a 1-year high of $107.75.

Consolidated Edison Dividend Announcement

Consolidated Edison ( NYSE:ED Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The utilities provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.12. Consolidated Edison had a return on equity of 8.70% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $4.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Consolidated Edison, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be paid a $0.83 dividend. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. Consolidated Edison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.52%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ED has been the subject of a number of research reports. Citigroup upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $103.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Consolidated Edison from $82.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Evercore ISI upgraded Consolidated Edison from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Consolidated Edison from $97.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their target price on shares of Consolidated Edison from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “sector underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Consolidated Edison currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $98.35.

Consolidated Edison Profile

Consolidated Edison, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated electric, gas, and steam delivery businesses in the United States. It offers electric services to approximately 3.7 million customers in New York City and Westchester County; gas to approximately 1.1 million customers in Manhattan, the Bronx, parts of Queens, and Westchester County; and steam to approximately 1,530 customers in parts of Manhattan.

