Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. Has $1.20 Million Stock Holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Free Report) by 7.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 113,891 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 7,719 shares during the period. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $1,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Olistico Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $25,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $26,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $27,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Kimelman & Baird LLC bought a new position in shares of Ford Motor in the second quarter worth $30,000. 58.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on F. Wolfe Research began coverage on Ford Motor in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 price target on shares of Ford Motor in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Ford Motor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley downgraded Ford Motor from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $16.00 to $12.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on Ford Motor from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.02.

Ford Motor Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:F opened at $11.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.34. Ford Motor has a twelve month low of $9.49 and a twelve month high of $14.85. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.78 and its 200 day moving average is $11.52. The company has a market cap of $43.76 billion, a PE ratio of 12.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.62.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $46.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 billion. Ford Motor had a return on equity of 16.16% and a net margin of 1.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, November 7th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 68.18%.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company develops, delivers, and services a range of Ford trucks, commercial cars and vans, sport utility vehicles, and Lincoln luxury vehicles worldwide. It operates through Ford Blue, Ford Model e, and Ford Pro; Ford Next; and Ford Credit segments. The company sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

